Left Menu

PM Johnson speaks with Hong Kong families starting new life in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Hong Kong families who have recently moved to Britain, saying he is proud that they have decided to start a new life in the country.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:06 IST
PM Johnson speaks with Hong Kong families starting new life in UK
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Hong Kong families who have recently moved to Britain, saying he is proud that they have decided to start a new life in the country. Britain has offered Hong Kong residents the right to apply for a new visa giving them the chance to become British citizens after China's imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year.

"On behalf of the whole country I want to say how glad we are to have you here and how proud we are that you have chosen the UK to live," Johnson told the families during the call. "I believe strongly in the prospects the UK can offer for those who want to make their lives here and I have no doubt that you are going to feel very much at home."

Britain has accused China of multiple breaches of the deal to hand the territory back to China in 1997. It says China's security laws and moves to disqualify legislators have undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO urges world

The World Health Organization WHO exhorted the world to keep administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots on Friday, adding its endorsement to that of European and British regulators after concerns over blood clotting. We urge countries to con...

Series finale great experience for England before T20 WC, says Collingwood

Ahead of the series decider against India, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that these kinds of experiences will help them in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. The five-match T20I series is currently...

Colombia must dismantle criminal networks, corruption in port city -U.N.

Colombia must dismantle criminal networks and corruption in the Pacific port city of Buenaventura via its legal system and social investment to reestablish security and guarantee human rights for its residents, a United Nations agency said ...

Pak’s delegation to visit India next week for talks on water-related issues

Pakistan on Friday said that its delegation of water experts would visit India next week to attend the meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission and discuss various water-related issues.The 116th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021