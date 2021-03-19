Left Menu

Wearing 'ripped jeans', Delhi Mahila Congress workers protest against U'Khand CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:34 IST
Members of the Delhi Mahila Congress staged a protest here on Friday wearing ''ripped jeans'' and raised slogans against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat over his comment on the outfit.

The protest themed 'torn jeans, visible knees do not guard my thinking' was led by Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan and was held at Connaught Place.

''Instead of keeping an eye on our clothes, Uttarakhand chief minister should broaden his ideology and outlook,'' Dhawan said, expressing displeasure over Rawat's comment over women wearing ''ripped jeans''.

Facing flak over his ''ripped jeans'' comment, Rawat on Friday said he apologises for the remark if it has hurt anybody.

But at the same time, he repeated his objection to ripped jeans, saying he has no problem with jeans but wearing ''torn'' ones is ''not right''.

Referring to his remark made earlier this week, Rawat told the media that he had commented that nowadays children bring a costly jean home and then cut it with a scissor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

