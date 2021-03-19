Akhilesh urges farmers to stay united

Describing the BJP a party that divides, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Friday urged farmers to remain united, saying a government committed to their welfare is possible only if they maintain harmony and brotherhood.

"Since the BJP has attained power by dividing society, farmers' unity has to be maintained at any cost," Yadav said addressing a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" at Morki Inter-College here. The day farmers will understand their trick, the BJP will be out of power, he said, adding that a farmer-oriented government in the state is possible only when the harmony and brotherhood reflected in the rally is maintained. I am attending the ''Kisan Mahapanchayat'' with the expectation that by maintaining unity, farmers will teach the BJP a lesson in the next elections, the former UP chief minister said, alleging that through its three draconian laws, the BJP-led Union government has attempted to snatch farmers' land. He also criticised the Centre for demonetisation, saying while people suffered due to it, the promise of eliminating corruption and balck money remained unfulfilled.

Similarly, the Goods Services Tax (GST) was introduced with a lot of fanfare but it also proved counter-productive for small and medium traders, he said. RLD national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary, who also attended the rally, criticised BJP leaders for calling farmers terrorists and "parjeevi" (parasite). Describing farmers as the backbone of the country, he said 300 of them have already died protesting against the Centre's farm laws. Jayant also advised farmers to maintain unity and brotherhood.

