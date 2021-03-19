Left Menu

'Emperor' Sassou seeks to extend long rule in Congo Republic

Sassou will face six opposition candidates in an election whose run-up has been tightly controlled by his government and which has drawn criticism from the influential Catholic Church and rights activists. Known as "emperor" by some of his African peers because of his longevity and role as a regional elder statesman, Sassou has said he will use all his experience to revive the debt-ridden economy if he wins another five years in power.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:16 IST
'Emperor' Sassou seeks to extend long rule in Congo Republic

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso looks set to prolong his decades-long rule in an election on Sunday in which he has pledged to revive the flagging economy.

Sassou, a 77-year old former paratrooper, rose to power in the oil-producing country on the western coast of central Africa in a military coup in 1979. He lost Congo's first multi-party elections in 1992 but regained power in 1997 after a civil war and has now ruled for a combined total of almost 37 years. Sassou will face six opposition candidates in an election whose run-up has been tightly controlled by his government and which has drawn criticism from the influential Catholic Church and rights activists.

Known as "emperor" by some of his African peers because of his longevity and role as a regional elder statesman, Sassou has said he will use all his experience to revive the debt-ridden economy if he wins another five years in power. At a final rally in the capital Brazzaville on Friday, a life-size photo of Sassou on a throne was carried through the crowd like a sedan chair.

His supporters sang, danced and waved flags with his face on, but at one point his speech was interrupted by chants from the crowd of "curfew", a demand to end an unpopular pandemic-linked curfew. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 8% last year due to the impact of COVID-19 and a collapse in world oil prices, and GDP is expected to grow by less than 1% this year in the country of 5.4 million.

Sassou's main challenger is Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, a former government minister who was second in the last, disputed election in 2016 with 15% of votes. The candidates who came third and fifth were later arrested and convicted of illegally possessing weapons. Kolelas promised to bring change and tackle endemic corruption, but political analysts say he stands little chance against Sassou whose loyalists control all big institutions.

"The opposition appears in an even weaker state than when it failed to unseat the president back in 2016," said Maja Bovcon, senior Africa analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes, the top two will face a run-off.

'NO SUSPENSE' The Catholic Church has raised concerns about the fairness of the vote after the interior ministry rejected its request to deploy over 1,000 election observers.

"The church has some reservations about the organisation of the election," said Felicien Mavoungou, coordinator of the church's Justice and Peace Commission. "We are surprised by the government's refusal to grant us permission as observers." Retired engineer Stephane Ngampo is among voters who want change but doubt it will come.

"Even if he is given more years, the country will not come out of the water," he said. Ignongui Silla, wearing a matching dress and headscarf showing Sassou's face, said she was voting for the president.

"It's better to choose old shoes that you're comfortable in. When you wear new ones they hurt and you can't go far," she said. Unlike in 2016, when there was unrest after Sassou was declared the winner, little violence is expected this time, partly because the government signed a peace accord with an anti-Sassou rebel group in 2017.

The economic crisis, which began with a 2014 slump in oil prices, and the government's mountain of debt, much of it owed to oil traders such as Glencore and Trafigura pose big challenges. Drawn-out negotiations over restructuring those debts has delayed implementation of a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed in 2019.

The IMF said in February that Congo's debt remained unsustainable, although it was expected to fall below 100% of GDP this year. (Writing by by Bate Felix Editing by Aaron Ross and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unfilled vacancies in NHRC, SHRCs matter of concern: Justice Pant

National Human Rights Commission Member justice retd P C Pant on Friday said it was a matter of concern that there are unfilled vacancies in the NHRC and the SHRCs.He said this during an online event in which other senior officials of the r...

UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying he did not feel a thing.Johnson, 56, received his vaccine at the same hospital where almo...

NatWest money laundering case linked to second criminal trial, prosecutors say

Criminal money laundering charges against British state-backed bank NatWest are linked to a separate case against 13 individuals based in cities across the country, prosecutors have told Reuters.Britains financial regulator, the Financial C...

Germany targets doctors, border states in vaccination drive

Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track following a three-day pause in using the AstraZeneca shot. The mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021