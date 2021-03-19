Uttarakhand CM meets senior BJP leader

Uttarakhand CM meets senior BJP leaderPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:30 IST
In his first visit to the national capital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP president J P Nadda and party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Friday.
He also held meetings to review ongoing works in the pilgrimage towns of Kedarnath and Badrinath.
After assuming the charge on March 10, Rawat has found himself at the centre of a row over his comments disapproving of women wearing ripped jeans, suggesting that this goes against India's cultural norms.
