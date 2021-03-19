UK PM Johnson's director of communications to join the Sun newspaper

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's director of communications will move to The Sun as the newspaper's new deputy editor-in-chief, just a few months after he took on the top job. James Slack took over as Johnson's director of communications at the end of last year. The former political editor of the Daily Mail had previously worked as a spokesman for Johnson and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

"I'm deeply grateful to everyone I've worked with at No10, and to the two Prime Ministers who it has been such an honour to serve," Slack said in a statement announcing the move. "Journalism is in my blood and working in a senior role at what is the most popular newspaper in Britain is an ambition I have held all of my life. Such opportunities don't come along very often and I can't wait to start work."

