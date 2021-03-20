Cong in-charge for J&K to arrive in UT on 5-day visit on Saturday

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil will arrive in the Union Territory on a five-day visit on Saturday to take stock of the current situation.

Her visit comes in the wake of a section of Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir staging a protest against senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during his recent visit to the Union Territory and another group extending support to the former chief minister.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) informed that Patil will take stock of the current situation in the Union Territory during her visit.

She will review the organisational affairs and activities and interact with the party cadre in Pulwama at 12.30 pm and at the party office in Srinagar at 3 pm on Saturday, the statement said.

On Sunday, Patil will interact with Congress workers at Lolab in Kupwara district, followed by an interactive session with the party cadre at the Baramulla Dak Bungalow at 3 pm.

Ahead of Patil's visit, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir called upon senior party leader and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hameed Karra at his Srinagar residence.

The meeting is being viewed as a step by Mir to seek the veteran leader's support in the wake of recent happenings in the party.

The two leaders had a two-hour-long meeting, in which many political developments and organisational matters in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country came up for discussion. Both the leaders reiterated their solidarity towards the Congress leadership, another statement issued by the party said.

