TMC MLA's assets grew by 1985 per cent in 5 yrs: ADR

The assets of Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting MLA Jyotsna Mandi have increased by 1985.68 per cent, according to a report released by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

As per the affidavit filed by Mandi to the Election Commission, her total assets grew from Rs 1,96,633 in 2016 to Rs 41,01,144 in 2021, an increase of Rs 39,04,511.

She is contesting the West Bengal assembly election from the Ranibandh (ST) constituency in Bankura district.

The West Bengal Election Watch and the ADR have conducted a joint survey of the affidavits of the 30 candidates contesting the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal to be held on March 27.

Among other such contestants, the assets of Sudip Kumar Mukherjee, who won the Purulia assembly seat on Congress ticket in 2016 and now has joined the BJP, increased by 288.86 per cent.

Mukherjee's declared net worth five years ago was Rs 11,57,945, and now it is Rs 45,02,782 in 2021.

The assets of Paresh Murmu, the TMC's sitting MLA from Keshiary (ST) constituency in Paschim Medinipur district, also rose by 246.34 per cent. In 2016, his assets were worth Rs 11,57,926 and now those are valued at Rs 40,10,329, the survey found.

Several legislators also found their assets have decreased since 2016.

One of them is Biswanath Das, the sitting MLA of Jaynagar (SC) in South 24 Parganas district. His assets were worth Rs 46,85,523 before the previous assembly election. Now, he declared that his net worth is Rs 14,41,200, a decrease of 69.27 per cent.

TMC MLA Sandhyarani Tudu's assets have decreased by 60.20 per cent. The net worth of the lawmaker from the Manbazar (ST) seat in Purulia district was Rs 53,97,129 in 2016 and it is Rs 21,48,082 now, the survey found.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

