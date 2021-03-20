Left Menu

COVID-19 strikes Brazil's Congress as third senator dies

The lower chamber, where 21 staffers have died of COVID-19, according to the employee union, tightened access on Thursday by allowing lawmakers just one staffer in their offices and declaring a return to fully remote voting. Brazil had its second deadliest day on Thursday, with 2,724 lives lost to COVID-19, just two days after a record 2,841 coronavirus deaths.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 20-03-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 02:14 IST
COVID-19 strikes Brazil's Congress as third senator dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A third senator has died of COVID-19 in Brazil, raising questions around precautions taken in the country's Congress where as many as one-in-three lawmakers has been infected with the virus devastating Latin America's largest nation. Senator Major Olimpio, a former policeman who backed and later fell out with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, was declared brain dead on Thursday by doctors at a Sao Paulo hospital where he had been in intensive care for three weeks.

The two oldest senators in Congress, aged 87 and 83, also succumbed to COVID-19. But the death of Olimpio, just 58 and the senator who won the most votes in the 2018 election, shocked Brazilians and the legislature. The lower chamber, where 21 staffers have died of COVID-19, according to the employee union, tightened access on Thursday by allowing lawmakers just one staffer in their offices and declaring a return to fully remote voting.

Brazil had its second deadliest day on Thursday, with 2,724 lives lost to COVID-19, just two days after a record 2,841 coronavirus deaths. Brazil has become the epicenter of the pandemic, with by far the highest current daily death toll anywhere in the world.

"People are very scared, and they are afraid to go to work," said Silvio Ribas, a press secretary for Senator Lasier Martins, a 78-year-old politician who was released from hospital on Thursday after two weeks fighting COVID-19. Many aides work in basement offices along tunnels with no windows or air circulation, Ribas said.

At least 145 of the 513 members of the lower house have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 12 months, along with 31 of 81 senators, according to a survey by news portal Poder360. While voting in both chambers has been remote since last year, measures were relaxed as the pandemic appeared to be retreating.

But in January, most representatives attended the voting of a new Speaker, a "catastrophic" decision that resulted in a superspreader event, according to Congressman Fabio Trad, who has been working from home following a bout with COVID-19. His brother, Senator Nelsinho Trad, was the first lawmaker to test positive in March last year, after accompanying Bolsonaro to Florida, where they dined with then U.S. president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Largo mansion.

Half the Brazilian delegation became infected, setting off a transmission chain that led to 15 of Bolsonaro's 22-member cabinet of ministers contracting the virus. Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the gravity of the virus and opposed lockdowns to stop its spread despite the worsening pandemic, said on Thursday that 200 people in the presidential palace where he works have had COVID-19. An army sergeant who worked in his office died from the illness.

Trad, a member of the PSD party allied to Bolsonaro's government, said the president had contributed to the tragedy Brazil is living by not wearing a mask in public, encouraging gatherings of his supporters and failing to promote vaccination against COVID-19. "Imagine a country where the president publicly condemns crowds and encourages social distancing. We would not have had so many deaths that we are tragically seeing today," he said.

The office of Brazil's president did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Representative Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct -Washington Post

Republican U.S. Representative Tom Reed, who has been mulling a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former insurance company lobbyist, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Ni...

Soccer-Ronaldo named Serie A's Player of the Year

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named Serie As Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season at the Gran Gala del Calcio on Friday. Ronaldo won award, which is voted by the Italian Footballers Association, after helping Juventus to a nin...

Biden steps up family expulsions as U.S.-Mexico border arrivals keep climbing

The United States is expelling migrants to Mexico far from where they are caught crossing the border, according to Reuters witnesses, in a move that circumvents the refusal of authorities in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas who stopped accep...

Canadian border agent covertly gathered evidence on Huawei for FBI, defence argues

The Canadian border agent who questioned Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018 went beyond the scope of his jurisdiction, in an effort to gather evidence for the FBI, Mengs legal team sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021