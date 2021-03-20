Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to interact with IOC Refinery employees in Assam today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with employees at the IOC Refinery in Assam's Tinsukia on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 08:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi to interact with IOC Refinery employees in Assam today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with employees at the IOC Refinery in Assam's Tinsukia on Saturday. The leader will also address two public meetings -- one in Jorhat at 1 pm and the other in Gohpur at 2.30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on his two-day visit to Assam will also release the party's manifesto for the poll-bound Assam today at 4.45 pm at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office. Speaking to ANI Congress Spokesperson AICC in-charge of Media for Assam Polls Gourav Vallabh has said, "We are giving 'five guarantees' to the people of Assam which are the key points of our manifesto and is agreed by the alliance partners too as a part of Common Minimum Program.

He also mentioned that the manifesto will promise no implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam. Other than this, the manifesto of Congress will also mention Rs 365 for tea workers, 200 units of free electricity and Rs 2000 for housewives a month.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo 2020 likely won't allow foreign Olympic volunteers -Kyodo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is leaning towards barring foreign volunteers from helping at the delayed Games this summer, amid public concerns over the coronavirus, Kyodo news service reported on Saturday.The organising commi...

Chinese and Indians account for 47 per cent of international student population in US: Report

Students from China and India accounted for 47 per cent of all active foreign students in the US in 2020, according to latest official figures, which also indicated a significant drop in fresh enrolments from abroad due to the impact of the...

Musk says would be good for U.S., China to increase mutual trust

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday it would be good for the United States and China to have more trust in each other.Musk was holding an discussion panel with Xue Qikun, a Chinese scientist specialising in quantum physics ...

System overhaul needed to stop slide of Sri Lankan cricket

Once a dominant force in world cricket, Sri Lankas slide internationally has opened debate in this island nation about whether democracy and a free hand in the administration of the sport is working.Sri Lankans have long embraced cricket, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021