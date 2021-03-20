Left Menu

PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address mega rallies in West Bengal's Kharagpur and Assam's Chabua on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 09:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address mega rallies in West Bengal's Kharagpur and Assam's Chabua on Saturday. Earlier in a tweet, the Prime Minister had said that he will elaborate on BJP's development agenda in his speeches.

"Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after. Tomorrow, March 20, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP's development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls," he said. Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister had addressed a rally in West Bengal's Purulia where he accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of crime, violence and corruption. The Prime Minister assured the people of the poll-bound state that the rule of law will be re-established in the state as soon as the BJP government is elected to power.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls on Sunday. PM Modi also addressed a rally in Assam's Karimganj earlier, where he said that Congress Party neglected the north-east for decades but the NDA Government has been focussing on connectivity and social empowerment.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

