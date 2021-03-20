Left Menu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to make promises to develop West Bengal as an international trading and commerce hub ahead of the state Assembly elections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-03-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 09:40 IST
BJP likely to promise development of West Bengal as international trading, commerce hub in its manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to make promises to develop West Bengal as an international trading and commerce hub ahead of the state Assembly elections.

With the state sharing a border with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, the party is likely to assure the citizens, in its manifesto for the forthcoming assembly polls, that new road networks and rail connections will be improved with its international neighbors, sources stated. The poll manifesto, set to be unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 21, also likely to promise other logistical support to industry to develop the state.

A senior BJP leader stated that West Bengal has a huge potential for development as an international Commerce hub. "Under the left and later under TMC, this potential was not realized. We will change this and ensure that West Bengal becomes one of the fastest-growing states in the country. The state shares borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal and has potential that has not been exploited to make the state prosper," the leader added.

Sources stated that there are many infrastructure plans in the offing if BJP is voted to power. "There were discussions on the construction of a 6 km long viaduct from Islampur to Jalpaiguri over Tentulia salient of Bangladesh. Also, there is a need for rail and bus connections between Kolkata and Guwahati and Silchar and Kolkata through Bangladesh," stated the source.

The senior leaders also stated that if voted to power, BJP will make attempts regarding equitable distribution of water between India and Bangladesh. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

