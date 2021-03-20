Left Menu

Dattatreya Hosabale elected as RSS General Secretary

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:56 IST
Dattatreya Hosabale elected as RSS General Secretary

Karnataka bornDattatreya Hosabale was on Saturday elected as the'Sarkaryawah' (General Secretary) of theRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He was until now the Sah-Sarakaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the Sangh.

The election took place at the two-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the Sangh's highest decision-making body that began here on Friday.

''Bangaluru : Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS elected Shri Dattatreya Hosabale as its Sarkaryavah.

He was Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS since 2009,'' RSS tweeted.

Hosabale will replace the 73-year-old Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi, who wasSarkaryawah for four terms,with each term having three years.

Sarkaryawah post is considered as Sangh's number 2 in command afterSarsanghchalak (Chief of RSS) which is currently held by Mohan Bhagwat.

Though ABPS is an annual meet held at different places, but every third year it is held at RSS headquarters in Nagpur as election of Sarkaryawah will take place.

However, it was shifted to Bengaluru this time in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Born inSorab in Shivamogga,Hosabale, aged 65-years, a post graduate in English literature, has grown in Sangh, which he joined in 1968 He was initially associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of the RSS, and became an organiser in RSS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG bill aimed at stalling development schemes of AAP-led Delhi govt, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Partys Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP seeks to stall the development schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government with the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendme...

Ind vs Eng: Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys, says Natarajan

Indias latest pace bowling find T Natarajan is thrilled to join the squad ahead of the fifth and the final T20I against England. Natarajan made his debut in the limited-overs format against Australia in December 2020 while his first match i...

Soccer-Chelsea owner Abramovich defends hire-and-fire policy

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said the London clubs glittering trophy cabinet justified the high turnover of managers under his stewardship. Chelsea have had 14 managers since Russian billionaire Abramovich bought the club in 2003, with Th...

As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price

One year ago, Bergamos state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the citys overtaxed crematorium in images ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021