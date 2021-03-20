PM Modi greets people on Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings on Navroz. Navroz is the new year of the Parsi community which begins on the spring equinox. ''Navroz Mubarak! Praying for a year filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity for everyone,'' Modi tweeted.

