Senior CPI leader C A Kurian dies

Senior CPI leader C A Kurian diesPTI | Idukki | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:17 IST
Veteran CPI leader, trade unionist and former Deputy Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly, C A Kurian, died at his residence in Munnar on Saturday due to age-related ailments, party sources said here.
Kurian, 88, is survived by three children.
A senior leader of the AITUC, trade union wing of the CPI, he represented Peermade constituency thrice in the state Assembly.
Beginning his political career as the trade union activist in 1960, Kurian was jailed for several months for leading the agitation of plantation workers.
Hailing from Puthuppally in Kottayam district, Kurian entered the politics after quitting the job in the bank.
Elected to the state Assembly in the elections held in 1977, 1980 and 1996, Kurian occupied the chair of Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly during the period of 1996 and 2001.
Condoling the demise of Kurian, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the departed leader fought for the rights of the plantation workers in the state.
The CM also recalled the contribution in improving the lives of people living in the hill district of Idukki.
