Left Menu

Assam polls: BJP avoid CAA talks, says focus only on identity and development of state

Avoiding question on BJP's commitment to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam, state Cabinet Minister and BJP's key strategist for the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the party will be fighting the elections on state's "identity and development".

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:43 IST
Assam polls: BJP avoid CAA talks, says focus only on identity and development of state
Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad Avoiding question on BJP's commitment to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam, state Cabinet Minister and BJP's key strategist for the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the party will be fighting the elections on state's "identity and development".

"You can ask people of Assam, the election is on identity and development," said Sarma. He also mocked Congress for promising that the party would not implement CAA in Assam if they come to power.

"I think they have a huge majority in the Parliament and they can decide," Sarma replied sarcastically. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured that the CAA ould not be implemented in Assam if the party is voted to power.

"It will be ensured in the state assembly that the CAA is not implemented in Assam," Gandhi while speaking to students of Lahowal College in Dibrugarh district. He added, in other states, we will stop it (CAA implementation) after Congress comes to power at the national level. Sarma, while exuding confidence that BJP will again form the government in Assam, further said that the Congress party will be losing badly in the upcoming state elections.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight states showing rising trajectory in COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states and UTs, including Delhi and Maharashtra, while Kerala is showing a declining trend, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cum...

LG bill aimed at stalling development schemes of AAP-led Delhi govt, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Partys Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP seeks to stall the development schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government with the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendme...

Ind vs Eng: Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys, says Natarajan

Indias latest pace bowling find T Natarajan is thrilled to join the squad ahead of the fifth and the final T20I against England. Natarajan made his debut in the limited-overs format against Australia in December 2020 while his first match i...

Soccer-Chelsea owner Abramovich defends hire-and-fire policy

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said the London clubs glittering trophy cabinet justified the high turnover of managers under his stewardship. Chelsea have had 14 managers since Russian billionaire Abramovich bought the club in 2003, with Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021