Left Menu

Telangana MLC poll: TRS candidates maintains lead

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:43 IST
Telangana MLC poll: TRS candidates maintains lead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The ruling TRS candidates continued to hold the lead over their rivals on Saturday as counting of votes in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates constituencies was underway.

Vani Devi, TRS nominee from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, was ahead of her nearest BJP rival and sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao as the process of elimination of candidates with less number of votes and counting of second preference votes was currently on, official sources said.

The contest is expected to be mainly between Vani Devi and BJPs Ramachander Rao with others getting eliminated in the process, sources said.

They said 87 candidates have been eliminated till Saturday morning in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat.

Meanwhile, TRS nominee and sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was leading in the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduates constituency.

Both the nominees of TRS have been maintaining a lead over their rivals since the counting of votes began on Wednesday.

Though the process began three days ago, it is taking time as jumbo-sized ballot papers were used for polling in view of a large number of candidates in fray and also because the voters exercised their franchise in a preferential method.

Polling was held on March 14 for the two Graduates' constituencies.

The total number of voters in the two constituencies is over 10 lakh.

As many as 93 candidates were in the fray from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while 71 nominees contested from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight states showing rising trajectory in COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states and UTs, including Delhi and Maharashtra, while Kerala is showing a declining trend, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.The ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cum...

LG bill aimed at stalling development schemes of AAP-led Delhi govt, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Partys Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP seeks to stall the development schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government with the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendme...

Ind vs Eng: Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys, says Natarajan

Indias latest pace bowling find T Natarajan is thrilled to join the squad ahead of the fifth and the final T20I against England. Natarajan made his debut in the limited-overs format against Australia in December 2020 while his first match i...

Soccer-Chelsea owner Abramovich defends hire-and-fire policy

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said the London clubs glittering trophy cabinet justified the high turnover of managers under his stewardship. Chelsea have had 14 managers since Russian billionaire Abramovich bought the club in 2003, with Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021