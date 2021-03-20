Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:57 IST
BJP biggest extortionist in the world, should never be allowed to rule Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the ''biggest extortionist'' in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

''BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option,'' she asserted.

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will get underway on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

