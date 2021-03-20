Left Menu

LG bill aimed at stalling development schemes of AAP-led Delhi govt, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to stall the development schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government with the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to stall the development schemes of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government with the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. " The Lieutenant Governor bill is aimed to stall all the schemes of the Delhi government that gives free electricity, water and treatment," Singh told ANI.

"The bill was introduced in the Parliament to end the development work done by Arvind Kejriwal for the last six years in the fronts of health and social welfare. They (BJP) aim to give all power to LG," he added. The AAP leader further said that the people of Delhi will not forgive BJP for creating roadblocks to stop 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' (MMGGRY).

"The home delivery of ration would have ended the 'Ration Mafia raj', 'Ration Dalali' and corruption. BJP is saying we won't let home delivery happen, let the corruption flourish. People of Delhi will not forgive BJP for this." Under the MMGGRY scheme, the Delhi government has planned to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice, and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

On the rise in COVID-19 cases, Singh said, "The situation is dangerous in many places. If the vaccination drive is so slow and the Modi government is keen to supply vaccines to other countries to keep up with his image, the drive will be rendered meaningless. At this pace, it will take 12 years to cover the whole of India." He also slammed the BJP by saying that the latter has failed to address the issues of inflation, unemployment, price rise of fuels and farmers distress.

"Now they are on a privatisation drive. The reservation of SC, ST, OBC and EWS will be meaningless after privatisation. It will lead to a loss of thirty-five lakh jobs," he said. (ANI)

