Left Menu

V Muraleedharan condemns attack on BJP candidate in Kerala

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday condemned the attack on Anoop Antony Joseph, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Ambalappuzha constituency in Kerala. He also urged the Election Commission of India to take action against the culprits behind the attack.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:25 IST
V Muraleedharan condemns attack on BJP candidate in Kerala
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday condemned the attack on Anoop Antony Joseph, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Ambalappuzha constituency in Kerala. He also urged the Election Commission of India to take action against the culprits behind the attack. Anoop Antony Joseph was allegedly thrashed by Left party workers on Friday while he was returning from his election campaign.

Police have registered a case and is probing the incident. "The attack on Ambalappuzha candidate Anoop Kaippalli by CPM goondas is highly condemnable. It shows that Pinarayi Vijayan's men and CPIM's goons are at their jobs to sabotage polls and harm anyone who opposes their regressive ideology," tweeted Muraleedharan.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan will be shown the door soon. It's time up for CPIM Kerala and their gangs of Goondas and smugglers," he further said. "Kerala BJP urges ECISVEEP to take swift and appropriate action on culprits and ensure a peaceful and safe election environment in the State," he added.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thank God 'Mir Zafars' quit TMC, saved party: Mamata in apparent jibe at Adhikari family

In an apparent jibe at the influential Adhikari family of Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she was relieved as Mir Zafars traitors have quit the party ahead of the upcoming assembly ...

Mizoram CM writes to Modi, wants asylum for Myanmar refugees

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has called not acceptable the Centres order to prevent illegal immigration from Myanmar and ensure speedy deportation of refugees, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide them asylum on humanitar...

Soccer-Australia's 'Big Blue' washed out by Sydney rain

The latest edition of the Big Blue rivalry between Australias most successful clubs fell victim to the weather on Saturday when Sydney FCs home match against Melbourne Victory was postponed because of torrential rain. Australias east coast ...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys Houthi drone -Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemens Houthi group on Saturday said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the southern city of Khamis Musheit.The Iran-aligned group on Friday said it targeted an oil re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021