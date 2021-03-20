V Muraleedharan condemns attack on BJP candidate in Kerala

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday condemned the attack on Anoop Antony Joseph, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Ambalappuzha constituency in Kerala. He also urged the Election Commission of India to take action against the culprits behind the attack. Anoop Antony Joseph was allegedly thrashed by Left party workers on Friday while he was returning from his election campaign.

Police have registered a case and is probing the incident. "The attack on Ambalappuzha candidate Anoop Kaippalli by CPM goondas is highly condemnable. It shows that Pinarayi Vijayan's men and CPIM's goons are at their jobs to sabotage polls and harm anyone who opposes their regressive ideology," tweeted Muraleedharan.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan will be shown the door soon. It's time up for CPIM Kerala and their gangs of Goondas and smugglers," he further said. "Kerala BJP urges ECISVEEP to take swift and appropriate action on culprits and ensure a peaceful and safe election environment in the State," he added.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

