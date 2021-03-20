Left Menu

Will promote health, education and tourism for PM Modi's dream project: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said that he would promote health, education and tourism in the state to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Uttarakhand dream project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:30 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said that he would promote health, education and tourism in the state to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Uttarakhand dream project. Speaking to reporters during his first visit to the national capital after becoming Uttarakhand CM, Rawat on Friday said, "For Prime Minister's Uttarakhand dream project, I will promote health, education and tourism so that more people from all over the world can come there."

"I have come to Delhi for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and the party's central leadership," he added. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also extended an invitation for the upcoming Kumbh Mela scheduled to be held from April 1 to 28 and requested people to follow COVID-19 guidelines throughout the mela.

On Friday night, he met BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence. The meeting went on for around two hours. Rawat had recently sparked a row, saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids. "What kind of message are we giving out to society," he had said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

