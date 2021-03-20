Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi should change Congress' headquarters from Italy to Delhi: BJP

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that BJP "will run Assam from Nagpur", Assam cabinet minister and BJP key strategist in the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Congress party should "atleast" change its headquarters from Italy to New Delhi.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi should change Congress' headquarters from Italy to Delhi: BJP
Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that BJP "will run Assam from Nagpur", Assam cabinet minister and BJP key strategist in the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Congress party should "atleast" change its headquarters from Italy to New Delhi.

"Congress rules from Italy, Rahul Gandhi should change his headquarters from Italy to Delhi at least," said Sarma. On Friday, Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to govern Assam from Nagpur while allowing outsiders to take over the state.

Addressing a public meeting in the Tinsukia district ahead of the assembly election in Assam, the Congress leader said, "BJP wants to run Assam from Nagpur (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Headquarters). They want outsiders to come and (take over) take what is yours as they took your airport. We want to run Assam from Assam only. Our Chief Minister will work after listening to the people of Assam and would have nothing to do with Nagpur." He also targeted BJP for not fulfilling their promises of the last election in the state.

"In the last election, you promised 351 rupees wages for tea garden workers but you did not full filled these promises," said Gandhi. Reacting to Gandhi's statement, Sarma said, "I think Rahul Gandhi used to pay only 95 rupees when he was in power, today we are paying 218 rupees."

The elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thank God 'Mir Zafars' quit TMC, saved party: Mamata in apparent jibe at Adhikari family

In an apparent jibe at the influential Adhikari family of Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she was relieved as Mir Zafars traitors have quit the party ahead of the upcoming assembly ...

Mizoram CM writes to Modi, wants asylum for Myanmar refugees

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has called not acceptable the Centres order to prevent illegal immigration from Myanmar and ensure speedy deportation of refugees, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide them asylum on humanitar...

Soccer-Australia's 'Big Blue' washed out by Sydney rain

The latest edition of the Big Blue rivalry between Australias most successful clubs fell victim to the weather on Saturday when Sydney FCs home match against Melbourne Victory was postponed because of torrential rain. Australias east coast ...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys Houthi drone -Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemens Houthi group on Saturday said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the southern city of Khamis Musheit.The Iran-aligned group on Friday said it targeted an oil re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021