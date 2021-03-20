Left Menu

Kerala CM flays BJP candidate's act of paying floral tribute at Left's Punnapra memorial

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:56 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday flayed a BJP candidate's act of paying floral tributes at the famous Punnapra Vayalar Smriti memorial in Alappuzha, jointly managed by the CPI(M) and CPI, saying it was intended to destroy peace and harmony in the region.

''This should not have happened as the memorial is associated with the sentiments of the communists.

The aim of the BJP candidate was to destroy peace and harmony and provoke Left workers.

''The candidateshould not have done that. But CPI(M) workers kept their cool and I appreciate them for that'', he told reporters at Cheruthuruthyin Thrissur district.

The memorial, built to honour the Communists killed during their movement against the 'misrule' of Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer, the prime minister of erstwhile Princely state of Travancore in 1946, is maintained by the CPI(M) and CPI.

The BJP nominee from Alappuzha assembly constituency, Sandeep Vachaspati, had paid floral tributes andraised ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'' slogan at the place on Friday.

The CPI(M) on Saturday expressedstrong protest against the act of the BJP candidate, who ''trespassed'' into the memorial.

In a tweet, CPI(M) leader S Ramachandran Pillai said the act amounted to ''insulting'' the martyrs of the Punnapra Vayalaruprising and hurting the sentiments of those who rever the legacy of the struggle.

CPI district secretary T J Anjalose had on Friday filed a police complaint against Vachaspati.

The BJP candidate said the memorial was the symbol of ''the biggest betrayal'' by Communist leaders who had fled the scene after forcing their innocent followers from Scheduled Castes and backward communities to face the guns of the Army.

C P Ramaswamy Iyer, who had opposed Travancore joining the Indian union, was forced to leave the kingdom as a resultof the uprising in Punnapra Vayalar.

The Communists have alleged that hundreds were massacred bythe military and henchmen of Travancore rulers, in alliance with ''British imperialists'' in Punnapra Vayalar.

