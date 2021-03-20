Left Menu

From 'note bandi to bank bandi', PM Modi has destroyed country's economy: Mamata

Launching a scathing attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of the country.

ANI | Haldia (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:10 IST
From 'note bandi to bank bandi', PM Modi has destroyed country's economy: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

Launching a scathing attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of the country. Addressing a public meeting in Haldia, Banerjee, while sitting on a wheelchair said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of this country - from note bandi to bank bandi. They will soon say to sell Haldia port."

The Trinamool Congress supremo also termed Bharatiya Janata Party as a "disgusting party" in India. "Is BJP a political party? It is a disgusting party in India. Even BJP girls are not safe in the BJP party. See who is in what condition with the news. The evil deeds of their leaders will come out. BJP is the biggest Tolabaaz in India," she said.

"In the name of PM care Fund, lakh of crores got collected but people are not getting COVID-19 vaccine and again COVID-19 has started." "Industrialists know what is your condition. Everyday, there's an income tax raid, everyday someone is raided. BJP can't fight, they do not obey democracy, they threaten people. They torture mothers, sisters and take away farmers' land," she added.

Mamata further said that TMC is going to win the upcoming polls in the state. "It is not Delhi's election, it is Bengal's election. If you want me then remember I'm the candidate of 294 candidates. 291 we are fighting directly and our friends are fighting in three seats in the hilly areas. I'm the candidate for these 291 seats. Only my government will be formed." Elections will be held in eight phases in the state, starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Education ministry mulling increasing number of international students coming to India for higher studies

The Ministry of Education is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher studies, officials said on Saturday.In a review meeting of the ministrys Study in India Programme with partner...

Pakistan PM Khan tests positive for COVID-19, health minister says

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the countrys health minister said on Saturday, two days after the premier got his vaccination. Khan is self isolating at home, said minister Faisal Sultan in a tweet, with...

Thank God 'Mir Zafars' quit TMC, saved party: Mamata in apparent jibe at Adhikari family

In an apparent jibe at the influential Adhikari family of Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she was relieved as Mir Zafars traitors have quit the party ahead of the upcoming assembly ...

Mizoram CM writes to Modi, wants asylum for Myanmar refugees

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has called not acceptable the Centres order to prevent illegal immigration from Myanmar and ensure speedy deportation of refugees, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide them asylum on humanitar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021