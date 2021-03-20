West Bengal Polls: Congress Election Committee meet today to finalise candidates
Congress Election Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting on Saturday to finalise candidates for the fifth to eighth phase of West Bengal elections.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:23 IST
Congress Election Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting on Saturday to finalise candidates for the fifth to eighth phase of West Bengal elections. The meeting will be chaired by the party Interim President Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress has already decided to give tickets to sitting MLAs, Congress Party is fighting Assembly Polls on 92 seats in alliance with the Left parties. According to sources, the discussion will be held for the rest of the seats in the last phases of West Bengal polls besides the sitting MLA's constituencies after that candidates will be announced shortly.
However, the party has not given a Chief Ministerial face in the state nor the alliance has decided. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
