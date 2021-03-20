Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope

Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hopeReuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:47 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei named the Iranian new year that of "production, support and removal of barriers" in a live televised speech broadcast on Saturday.
"There is good ground for a production leap... This move must be pursued seriously, and mainly through legal, governmental support for a leap in production," Khamenei said. (Editing by Alexander Smith)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
