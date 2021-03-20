Supreme leader ushers in Iranian new year with message of hope

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei named the Iranian new year that of "production, support and removal of barriers" in a live televised speech broadcast on Saturday.

"There is good ground for a production leap... This move must be pursued seriously, and mainly through legal, governmental support for a leap in production," Khamenei said. (Editing by Alexander Smith)

