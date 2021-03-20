Left Menu

Former Goa minister Harish Zantye dies

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:47 IST
Former Goa minister Harish Zantye dies

Goa's former minister and ex- Member of Parliament Harish Zantye died at his residence here on Saturday after a prolonged illness, sources close to his family said.

He was 85.

He is survived by his son and three daughters, they said.

His son, Pravin, is a BJP leader and an MLA representing the Mayem Assembly constituency.

Zantye was an MLA between 1980 and 1990 and held positions like minister for tourism, civil supplies, education among others.

He was a Lok Sabha member between 1990 and 1995.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik expressed grief over his death.

''Saddened to hear the demise offormer MP and Education Minister of Goa Harish Zantey ji. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti,'' Naik tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets US Defence Secy, discusses global strategic situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and had a wide-ranging conversation on the global strategic situation. Jaishankar said in a tweet that he looked forward to working with Aus...

IT dept detects over Rs 200-cr black income after raids on Mumbai mobile accessories dealers

The Income Tax Department has detected an undisclosed income of over Rs 200 crore after it raided some Mumbai-based dealers involved in the business of mobile accessories by allegedly under-invoicing imports from China, the CBDT said Saturd...

Real Kashmir FC and Punjab FC play for pride

Real Kashmir and Punjab FC will play for pride when they face each other in an I-League phase two match at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Sunday.Real Kashmir started the season with a flurry of great results and were unbeaten in the ...

PM Narendra Modi has stolen money meant for COVID-19 management: Mamata.

PM Narendra Modi has stolen money meant for COVID-19 management Mamata....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021