Former Goa minister Harish Zantye dies

Former Goa minister Harish Zantye diesPTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:47 IST
Goa's former minister and ex- Member of Parliament Harish Zantye died at his residence here on Saturday after a prolonged illness, sources close to his family said.
He was 85.
He is survived by his son and three daughters, they said.
His son, Pravin, is a BJP leader and an MLA representing the Mayem Assembly constituency.
Zantye was an MLA between 1980 and 1990 and held positions like minister for tourism, civil supplies, education among others.
He was a Lok Sabha member between 1990 and 1995.
Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik expressed grief over his death.
''Saddened to hear the demise offormer MP and Education Minister of Goa Harish Zantey ji. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti,'' Naik tweeted.
