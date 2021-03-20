Left Menu

Bengal Election: Actor couple Neel and Trina Bhattacharya join TMC

Actor couple Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Bhattacharya joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, ahead of the West Bengal state Assembly election.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:48 IST
Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Bhattacharya joining TMC. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor couple Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Bhattacharya joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, ahead of the West Bengal state Assembly election. They were inducted into the party in the presence of TMC General Secretary Partha Chatterjee. The husband-wife joined a league of other Tollywood actors, including June Malia and Sayani Ghosh, who are backing Mamata Banerjee's party this poll season.

Meanwhile, TMC on Friday replaced candidates in Nadia district's Kalyani constituency, North 24 Pargana district's Ashoknagar constituency and Amdanga constituency, and Birbhum district's Dubrajpur constituency ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. According to the list, the new names include Aniruddha Das who will be contesting from the Kalyani Assembly constituency of the Nadia district. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

