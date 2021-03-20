Kerala polls: Congress-led UDF releases election manifesto

Left Menu

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Saturday released its election manifesto ahead of the upcoming polls in Kerala. Housing schemes, Karunya benevolent health scheme and NYAY scheme were featured in the manifesto.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:49 IST
Visual of UDF releasing its election manifesto for Kerala Assembly polls. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Saturday released its election manifesto ahead of the upcoming polls in Kerala. Housing schemes, Karunya benevolent health scheme and NYAY scheme were featured in the manifesto. Congress MP Benny Bahanan after the release of the manifesto said, "The drawbacks of housing schemes under Life Mission will be rectified and a renewed housing scheme will be implemented."

"Karunya benevolent health scheme of the previous UDF government would be re-implemented to provide financial aid for medical care and treatment of disabled, people with kidney ailments and cancer patients," he added. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "The way it (manifesto) was prepared in consultation with the people of Kerala is the highlight of the manifesto. The manifesto refocuses on Congress' NYAY scheme that was launched nationally to guarantee a minimum income to every household and a part of that is to guarantee Rs 2000 to every full-time housewife in this country as a token of support for the lady having sacrificed her income to look after the family."

"It is an integrated manifesto. We are sending a signal to investors that we are open to businesses. There will be an Investor Protection Act. We will ban hartals and forced closures," he added. He also said that the manifesto promises to create a ministry of happiness when they come to power.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

