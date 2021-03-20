HP Cong MLA requests Speaker to fine CM for not wearing mask in Assembly

Left Menu

A Himachal Pradesh Congress legislator on Saturday requested Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for not wearing a mask in the Assembly.On the last day of the Budget Session, Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan stated that a strong message of wearing masks to check the spread of COVID-19 should go to the public from this House.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:05 IST
A Himachal Pradesh Congress legislator on Saturday requested Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for not wearing a mask in the Assembly.

On the last day of the Budget Session, Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan stated that a strong message of wearing masks to check the spread of COVID-19 should go to the public from this House. When Chauhan made the demand, the speaker himself was without a mask. A member from the treasury benches stated that the Congress legislator himself did not wear the mask properly. To this, Chauhan stated he wore the mask but pulled it down to his chin so as to speak.

The entire matter ended in laughter.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stated that a fine of Rs 5,000 had recently been announced against those who did not wear masks in Una district. The fine of Rs 5,000 cannot be justified, he said and demanded that the amount should be reduced and a decision on the matter should be taken at the state level.

Replying to Agnihotri, Chief Minister Thakur said that a fresh coronavirus wave is spreading in the country as well as in Himachal Pradesh, necessitating strict adherence to guidelines, including wearing of masks.

Acknowledging that the fine is heavy, Thakur said it ensures the public adhere to the direction of wearing masks.

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

