Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks over "not implementing CAA in the state if voted to power" and sarcastically said the party has the majority in the Parliament.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:07 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at Rahul Gandhi's remarks 'not implementing CAA' in Assam
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking to ANI on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks over "not implementing CAA in the state if voted to power" and sarcastically said the party has the majority in the Parliament. "I think they have huge majority in the Parliament and they can decide (on the Citizenship Amendment Act)," said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Sarma also avoided a question on BJP's commitment to the implementation of the CAA in the state, he said the party will be fighting the elections on Assam's "identity and development". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday assured that the CAA would not be implemented in Assam if the party is voted to power.

"It will be ensured in the state assembly that the CAA is not implemented in Assam," Gandhi while speaking to students of Lahowal College in Dibrugarh district. He added, in other states, we will stop it (CAA implementation) after Congress comes to power at the national level. Sarma, while exuding confidence that BJP will again form the government in Assam, further said the Congress party will be losing badly in the upcoming state elections.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

