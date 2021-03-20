Scindia helps injured MP cop, video goes viral on social media
Scindia helped him, the SP said. Meanwhile, the Congress, in protest against the way their government fell last year, observed Loktantra Samman Diwas and held a Tiranga Yatra across the state, said party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta. Gupta said all COVID-19 norms were adhered to during the protest. State BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parasar, however, tweeted that Saturday was 'khushali diwas' happiness day.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:26 IST
Congressman-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday helped injured policemen while on his way from Bhopal airport to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence, a party functionary said.
Incidentally, exactly a year ago, 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia had rebelled against the party, quit the Assembly, and joined the BJP, leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government.
''When his motorcade was on its way from the airport to the CM's residence where both are scheduled to have lunch together, Scindia saw a policeman injured after a fall and helped him. The policeman has been hospitalized,'' said party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.
The policeman had sustained a minor injury on his forehead and a video of Scindia putting a handkerchief on the wound went viral on social media.
Superintendent of Police (North) Vijay Khatri denied that the policeman was hit by one of the vehicles in Scindia's entourage.
''He fell after feeling dizzy. Scindia helped him,'' the SP said.
Meanwhile, the Congress, in protest against the way their government fell last year, observed 'Loktantra Samman Diwas' and held a 'Tiranga Yatra' across the state, said party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.
Gupta said all COVID-19 norms were adhered to during the protest.
State BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parasar, however, tweeted that Saturday was ''khushali diwas'' (happiness day).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress does not agree with Shiv Sena's demand for Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, says Nana Patole
Names of Congress candidates for seats allotted to it in the alliance will be announced by high command in Delhi: party MP Pradip Bhattacharya.
Grand Alliance comprising Left Front, Congress and ISF announces first list of candidates for Bengal assembly election.
I'm here because of RSS, PM Modi is also proud of it: Karnataka CM slams Congress
Assam Congress demands second round of Priyanka Gandhi's visit to poll-bound state