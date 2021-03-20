Left Menu

LDF, UDF "deceiving" people by engaging in "mock battles", says BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:18 IST
LDF, UDF "deceiving" people by engaging in "mock battles", says BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi

Ridiculing the major fronts in Kerala as ''LUDF'', the BJP on Saturday alleged that the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition UDF headed by the Congress were ''deceiving'' people by engaging in ''mock battles''. They are constantly deceiving people by engaging in mock battles whenever the other comes to power.Their agendasare common, Lekhi told reporters here.

''It is the 'LUDF' which theBJP is fighting.Not the LDF or UDF.It is one party and both are the two sides of the same coin.Ultimately thesame set of people come back topower,'' Lekhi, who is here to campaign for partycandidates in the April 6 assembly polls, said.

On the Sabarimala women entry issue, she said both the fronts are now speaking for the rights of Ayyappa devotees.

When the apex court delivered its verdict, everyone had welcomed the decision.''They never stood against the decision, there was no resistancefrom them. Not one case was filed againstthe other party (UDF).And today they are all trying to hijack the people's will,'' she said.

The state had witnessed violent protests led by a section of devotees and right wing outfits against the state government's decision to implement the 2018 Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all ages into the hilltop shrine.

The state government, which had filed several cases against those who participated in the Sabarimala agitations, has already decided to withdraw cases which were of lesser gravity, whilethe UDF has said they would bring in a new legislation to protect the traditionof the shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Lizzo launches reality TV search and Armie Hammer accused of rape, claim 'outrageous'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lizzo launches reality TV search for big grrrlsU.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. Its time to find my dream team of beautifully tale...

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by Chinas state-owned...

All England Open: Sindhu bows out after losing in semifinal

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing to Thailands Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final. The reigning world champion lost to sixth seed Chochuwong in straight games 21-17, 21-9 in 45...

Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The government ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021