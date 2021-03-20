LDF, UDF "deceiving" people by engaging in "mock battles", says BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi

Ridiculing the major fronts in Kerala as ''LUDF'', the BJP on Saturday alleged that the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition UDF headed by the Congress were ''deceiving'' people by engaging in ''mock battles''. They are constantly deceiving people by engaging in mock battles whenever the other comes to power.Their agendasare common, Lekhi told reporters here.

''It is the 'LUDF' which theBJP is fighting.Not the LDF or UDF.It is one party and both are the two sides of the same coin.Ultimately thesame set of people come back topower,'' Lekhi, who is here to campaign for partycandidates in the April 6 assembly polls, said.

On the Sabarimala women entry issue, she said both the fronts are now speaking for the rights of Ayyappa devotees.

When the apex court delivered its verdict, everyone had welcomed the decision.''They never stood against the decision, there was no resistancefrom them. Not one case was filed againstthe other party (UDF).And today they are all trying to hijack the people's will,'' she said.

The state had witnessed violent protests led by a section of devotees and right wing outfits against the state government's decision to implement the 2018 Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all ages into the hilltop shrine.

The state government, which had filed several cases against those who participated in the Sabarimala agitations, has already decided to withdraw cases which were of lesser gravity, whilethe UDF has said they would bring in a new legislation to protect the traditionof the shrine.

