Left Menu

'Dilli mein kya hua? Laddoo hua!' Mamata mocks PM Modi over development

Soaring the poll fever high, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding what development has been made in the country while saying, "Dilli mein kya hua? Laddoo hua! (What happened in Delhi? Laddoo!)."

ANI | Purba Medinipur | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:40 IST
'Dilli mein kya hua? Laddoo hua!' Mamata mocks PM Modi over development
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Soaring the poll fever high, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding what development has been made in the country while saying, "Dilli mein kya hua? Laddoo hua! (What happened in Delhi? Laddoo!)." Addressing a public meeting in Panskura, Banerjee said, "In every meeting he (PM Modi) says that no development happened in Bengal. I want to ask him, Dilli mein kya hua, Laddoo hua? (What happened in Delhi, Laddoo?)."

"What is there in your government? You did 'notebandi'. Now you are selling banks, railways, Air India and Coal India. Someday, they will sell the Haldia port. They will sell Bengal and the country. We will not let them do so," added the chief minister. Banerjee's remarks come against the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi's public meeting in Kharagpur earlier on Saturday.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Lizzo launches reality TV search and Armie Hammer accused of rape, claim 'outrageous'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lizzo launches reality TV search for big grrrlsU.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. Its time to find my dream team of beautifully tale...

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by Chinas state-owned...

All England Open: Sindhu bows out after losing in semifinal

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing to Thailands Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final. The reigning world champion lost to sixth seed Chochuwong in straight games 21-17, 21-9 in 45...

Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The government ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021