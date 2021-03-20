Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 ISRO-FRANCE India, France working on third joint space mission: ISRO Chairman Bengaluru: India and France are working on their third joint satellite mission, even as the bilateral space collaboration is entering into multiple domains, including human spaceflight programme, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said.

Advertisement

MDS5 KL-POLL-UDF-MANIFESTO Congress led UDF releases ''People's'' manifesto, promises 5 lakh homes to poor Thiruvananthapuram: The Opposition Congress led UDF released a''People's Manifesto'' for the April 6 assembly polls, promising Rs 2000 monthlypension to homemakers, Five kg free rice to all white card holders and five lakh homes to the poor.

MDS10 KL-POLLS-SREEDHARAN 'Metroman' comes under attack from Left over images of voters washing,touching his feet Palakkad(Ker): ''Metro Man'' E Sreedharan, the BJP candidate from Palakkad in the April 6 assembly polls, came under attack from the Left parties after images of voters washing and touching his feet during his campaign went viral on the social media.

MDS11 TN-SCHOOLS-CLOSURE Rise in COVID-19 cases: Schools in TN to be shut from Mar 22 Chennai: With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, the state government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)