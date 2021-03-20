Assam polls: Rs 2,000 per month for housewives, free power in Congress manifesto
You are aware that BJP and RSS are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:51 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released his party's election manifesto for Assam, making ''five guarantees'' that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Releasing the document here, Gandhi said his party will protect the idea of Assam that is being ''attacked'' by the BJP and RSS.
''Though Congress symbol is there in the document, actually it is the people's manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam,'' he said.
In its manifesto, the Congress also promised five lakh government jobs and 200 units of free electricity per month for all, besides hiking the minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.
Gandhi said Congress guarantees to defend the idea of Assam that contains culture, language, tradition, history and the way of thinking.
''This is our commitment. You are aware that BJP and RSS are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam. We will defend that,'' he told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- India
- Rahul Gandhi
- Assam
- Congress
- Citizenship Amendment Act
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden as they keep getting key positions
Path to NASA started way back watching Star Trek as a child, Indian-American Swati Mohan tells Biden
Rahul Gandhi targets govt over price rise issue
England batsmen are frankly not good enough in Indian conditions, says Strauss
Indian Women Rising, Educate Girls USA to raise funds for education of Oscar-contending 'Bittu's' cast