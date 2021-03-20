Left Menu

BJP candidate sends flowers, wishes speedy recovery to Kamal

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:05 IST
BJP candidate sends flowers, wishes speedy recovery to Kamal

Coimbatore, Mar 20 (PTI): BJP's Coimbatore South constituency candidate Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday sent flowers to Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, also fighting from the same segment, wishing him speedy recovery from the leg pain he experienced during a poll campaign.

Haasan went to a hospital after a fan stomped on his recently operated upon leg during his walk here in the morning and was advised to take rest for the day.

Hearing this, Srinivasan sent a basket of flowers to the MNM leader addressing him as 'dear brother' and wishing him quick recovery.

The actor-turned-politician cancelled his campaign schedule and is likely to address a public meeting later, sources in the MNM said.

