Left Menu

BJP's attack on Badruddin Ajmal is attack on Assam: Rahul Gandhi

It is an attack on Assams brotherhood and peace, he said when asked about the BJP slamming the Congress alliance with Ajmals AIUDF.The BJP and RSS have damaged the state and the country by demonetisation and GST, he alleged.It is only about Hum Do, Humare Do we two, our two.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:17 IST
BJP's attack on Badruddin Ajmal is attack on Assam: Rahul Gandhi

The BJP's constant ''vilification'' of Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal and his party AIUDF is an attack on Assam, its brotherhood and peace, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gandhi said the BJP and RSS are attacking Assam, its culture, language, tradition, history and identity.

''It is not an attack on Ajmal, but on Assam. It is an attack on Assam's brotherhood and peace,'' he said when asked about the BJP slamming the Congress' alliance with Ajmal's AIUDF.

The BJP and RSS have damaged the state and the country by demonetisation and GST, he alleged.

''It is only about 'Hum Do, Humare Do' (we two, our two). It has destroyed the country. Our manifesto in Assam is a step towards rectifying those damages. It is an attempt to give a foundation to Assam,'' Gandhi told reporters after releasing the party's manifesto.

''It is not about Ajmal, but to protect the culture, language, tradition, history and identity of Assam,'' he said.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) to fight the assembly elections against the BJP-led NDA.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, every ruling party leader has been raising the issue of AIUDF's alliance with the Congress at their election rallies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday arrested an employee of the Dumka Assistant Settlement Officers ASO office for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.Ravi Shankar, Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a complaint w...

Two men sentenced to death for Pakistan gang rape - prosecutors

Two men were sentenced to death on Saturday for gang-raping a woman on the side of a highway in Pakistan last year, an attack that triggered nationwide protests and calls for tougher laws.The men, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Hussain, were convic...

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and the...

Focus on new areas opened up by govt: Sitharaman to students

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the opening up of areas that were till now completely reserved for the government offers the immediate possibility for university graduates to become entrepreneurs.The private secto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021