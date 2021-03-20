Left Menu

Rude shock for NDA: nominations of BJP candidates rejected in

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:24 IST
Rude shock for NDA: nominations of BJP candidates rejected in

In a setback to the BJP-led NDA in Kerala, the nomination papers of its candidates from Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam constituencies for the April 6 Assembly polls were rejected by the Returning Officers after scrutiny.

The rejection of nominations of party candidates in Thalassery in Kannur district and Guruvayur in Thrissur district has come as a rude shock for the BJP, which is seeking to emerge as an alternative to both the CPI(M)-led LDF and UDF headed by the Congress in Kerala.

In Devikulam in Idukki district, BJP ally, AIADMK's candidate R M Dhanalakshmi's nomination was reportedly rejected for submitting an incomplete form along with the nomination papers, sources said.

The nominations of the BJP candidates in Thalassery and Guruvayur were rejected for want of mandatory documents, they said.

BJP's Kannur district president N Haridas was the party's candidate for Thalassery.

With the rejection of nomination, the party has no candidate in the fray in Thalasserry where it had secured the highest number of votes,(22,215) in the north Kerala district, considered a bastion of the CPI(M),in the 2016 Assembly polls.

Haridas said the party will move the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Returning Officer.

Talking to reporters, he said there was only a ''minor mistake'' --lacking a signature--in his papers but the returning officer did not agree with it.

''We were asked to provide before 3 pm.Although we had provided it online, it was not accepted,'' he said.

BJP's Guruvayur candidate Nivedita, who is the president of the party's state Mahila Morcha, claimed there was only a minor technical error in her nomination but the returning officer refused to give a relaxation.

She said she would fight it legally.

BJP sources said the party does not have dummy candidates in Guruvayur and Thalassery, while the nomination of AIADMK's dummy candidate was rejected at the time of submission.

The CPI(M) alleged that with the rejection of nomination of the NDA candidates in three constituencies, it will create a situation of trading of BJP votes in favour of the Congress-led UDF in these constituencies.

The Congress hit back, saying the NDA candidates submitted the incomplete nomination papers for helping the CPI(M) in the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday arrested an employee of the Dumka Assistant Settlement Officers ASO office for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.Ravi Shankar, Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a complaint w...

Two men sentenced to death for Pakistan gang rape - prosecutors

Two men were sentenced to death on Saturday for gang-raping a woman on the side of a highway in Pakistan last year, an attack that triggered nationwide protests and calls for tougher laws.The men, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Hussain, were convic...

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and the...

Focus on new areas opened up by govt: Sitharaman to students

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the opening up of areas that were till now completely reserved for the government offers the immediate possibility for university graduates to become entrepreneurs.The private secto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021