PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:27 IST
Unemployment, inflation, earnings of ‘friends’ increased under govt: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the government, alleging that under this regime only unemployment, inflation, poverty and income of its ''friends'' have increased.

''What did this government raise? Unemployment, inflation and poverty. And, the earnings of friends only,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He cited a media report that claimed 9.9 crore people were in the middle class category before the COVID-19 outbreak, but their number reduced to 6.6 crore. In another tweet, he said, the government will have to take back the three farm laws, and added the protesters will not go back even by an inch.

''The anti-agriculture government will have to withdraw all the three laws. Leave 56, we will not retreat even an inch,'' he said in Hindi with the hashtag ''MyFarmer_MyPride''. The Congress has been seeking the withdrawal of the three farm laws and it has stood behind the agitating farmers.

