Left Menu

West Bengal Polls: Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachhi seek voting rights

The breeze of poll fever in West Bengal has brought fresh hope of voting rights and dignified life for the sex workers in the infamous lanes of Kolkata's Sonagachhi, Asia's largest red-light area.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:31 IST
West Bengal Polls: Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachhi seek voting rights
Sex workers protesting at Kolkata's Sonagachhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

By Syeda Shabana Parveen The breeze of poll fever in West Bengal has brought fresh hope of voting rights and dignified life for the sex workers in the infamous lanes of Kolkata's Sonagachhi, Asia's largest red-light area.

The sex workers in Sonagachhi lack voter cards and other basic documents. "Despite leaving in Kolkata for several years, we have been deprived of voting rights and therefore no voter cards have thus been issued to us. We cannot cast our votes," Putul Singh, Durbar Community General Secretary told ANI.

After struggling to get the voter ID cards, Putul Singh said, "Some of us had been issued voter ID cards after we met the Election Commission and the State Government. But, why is there discriminations?" "We have three demands. First, voting rights for all sex workers. Secondly, equal respect as other citizens for the sex workers and lastly, to get rid of hooligans who tortures in the name of donations." added Singh.

She said the community will vote only for those who will fulfil their three basic demands. "In Sonagachhi, many of us do not have any documents. So we are deprived of basic facilities and voting rights as well," Kalavati Devi, another sex worker told ANI.

The sex workers in the infamous area of Kolkata have been holding a demonstration in support of their demand for voting rights, employment opportunities and the right to a dignified life. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samant Chauhan says his FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week collection is all about celebrating life

Through his new clothing range, fashion designer Samant Chauhan says he wants to break the chain of dullness the COVID-19 pandemic has fastened on the hopes and dreams of many.The collection, titled New Born, which the Delhi-based couturier...

ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday arrested an employee of the Dumka Assistant Settlement Officers ASO office for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.Ravi Shankar, Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a complaint w...

Two men sentenced to death for Pakistan gang rape - prosecutors

Two men were sentenced to death on Saturday for gang-raping a woman on the side of a highway in Pakistan last year, an attack that triggered nationwide protests and calls for tougher laws.The men, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Hussain, were convic...

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021