'Who benefits from this?' Rahul Gandhi slams NDA over LPG cylinder price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the increase in LPG cylinder prices used by households and asked the crowd at a rally in Assam who benefits from this. Speaking at a public rally in Jorhat, Rahul Gandhi said, "The cost of LPG gas cylinders during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was Rs 400, now under NDA, it is Rs 900. Who benefits from this? Not the poor, only India's 2-3 industrialists. Their taxes, loans are waived off while nothing is being done for you,"

Meanwhile, the Congress leader has released the party's manifesto ahead of the state assembly elections in which they have promised to defend the "idea of the state of Assam". Speaking at the party office in the state capital after releasing the manifesto, the Congress leader said, "We are aware that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are attacking diverse cultures of this nation. They are attacking our languages, history, our way of thinking, our way of being. So this manifesto provides a guarantee that we will defend the idea of the state of Assam."

Advertisement

The Congress-led grand alliance or 'Mahajath' includes the AIUDF, the Left parties and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM). Further, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has also broken away from the BJP-led alliance to join the 'Mahajath'. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)