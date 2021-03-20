Left Menu

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:05 IST
U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar
The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and the general public was concerned over it due to which the government lifted unnecessary curbs on a visit to the Kumbh. Image Credit: Twitter (@TIRATHSRAWAT)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.

The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and the general public was concerned over it due to which the government lifted unnecessary curbs on a visit to the Kumbh.

However, he said the coronavirus guidelines will have to follow. After inaugurating the projects, Rawat described the Kumbh as a world heritage and said efforts are being made to make it a grand and divine experience, the CM said.

He also assured of enough employment opportunities in the state.

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assembly Speaker Premchandra Agarwal, state BJP president Madan Kaushik and several MLAs were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samant Chauhan says his FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week collection is all about celebrating life

Through his new clothing range, fashion designer Samant Chauhan says he wants to break the chain of dullness the COVID-19 pandemic has fastened on the hopes and dreams of many.The collection, titled New Born, which the Delhi-based couturier...

ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday arrested an employee of the Dumka Assistant Settlement Officers ASO office for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.Ravi Shankar, Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a complaint w...

Two men sentenced to death for Pakistan gang rape - prosecutors

Two men were sentenced to death on Saturday for gang-raping a woman on the side of a highway in Pakistan last year, an attack that triggered nationwide protests and calls for tougher laws.The men, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Hussain, were convic...

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021