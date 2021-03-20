Modi offers best wishes to Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:18 IST
Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, ''Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.''  Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Khan has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine. Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, ''Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.''

