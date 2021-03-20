Modi offers best wishes to Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Khan has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine. Modi tweeted his wishes to Khan, ''Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
