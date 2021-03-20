Left Menu

Stalin interacts, poses questions to people a la Jayalalithaa

Will you make the Secular Progressive Alliance candidates win the polls DMK president M K Stalin asked the people in his campaign trail here on Saturday, engaging their attention a la late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.The April 6 Assembly polls was not only to usher in a regime change but also to shatter the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.Stalin alleged that the top two BJP leaders dreamt of stoking communal passions and ruin the country.

PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:19 IST
Stalin interacts, poses questions to people a la Jayalalithaa

''Will you make the Secular Progressive Alliance candidates win the polls?'' DMK president M K Stalin asked the people in his campaign trail here on Saturday, engaging their attention a la late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

The April 6 Assembly polls was not only to usher in a regime change but also to shatter the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

Stalin alleged that the top two BJP leaders dreamt of stoking communal passions and ruin the country. To end such designs, he exhorted the electorate to vote for the DMK and its allies.

The top Dravidian party leader listed creation of job opportunities, protection of state's rights and retrieval of 'lost' rights and asked people to repeat such issues and they did.

To achieve these goals, ''for which front'' the people must vote, Stalin asked and answered them specifying his party-led Secular Progressive Alliance. ''Which front?'' he posed again and asked people to repeat, ''the DMK-led combine, the SPA.'' Mentioning the names of candidates of his party and that of ally Congress's nominee in this region, he asked them:''Will you make the Secular Progressive Alliance candidates win the polls? for sure? a promise?'' to which the enthusiastic crowd replied in the affirmative.

Former Chief Minister and late AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa is noted for her engaging campaign style and her emphatic line, ''Will you do it? (Vote for AIADMK and trounce opponents) reverberated in Tamil Nadu during the previous polls.

The DMK had all along accused the AIADMK of compromising the state's rights and for being subservient to the BJP-led Centre.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting at Thakkalai in Kanyakumari district, Stalin said history showed that only the combine led by his party has secured a 'complete victory' in the district.

''The history should continue,'' he said and recalled the initiatives taken up during his party-led rule in the past.

The DMK chief said he graduated to the top position in the party, step by step, after decades of work which started when he was only 14-years-old.

Alleging that a tender, worth crores of rupees, of the highways department was awarded to a relative of Chief Minister K Palaniswami in violation of rules, Stalin demanded an answer from the CM on the matter.

Palaniswami has already rubbished such allegations as false and unfounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

