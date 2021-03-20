82.59 per cent voter turnout recorded during Goa civic polls

A voter turnout of 82.59 per cent was recorded during the polls to six civic bodies and the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) in Goa on Saturday, an official said.

The elections were held for the CCP and the civic bodies of Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem.

The bypolls were also held for Zilla Panchayat constituency of Navelim and several other panchayat wards.

While the CCP recorded the lowest voter turnout at 70.19 per cent, the Pernem municipal council had the highest, with 91.02 per cent people exercising their votes, a data shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) revealed.

Curchorem-Cacora municipal council reported 80.24 per cent voter turnout, Bicholim council had 87.96 per cent, Cuncolim had 76.35 per cent, and Valpoi had 85.50 per cent polling during the day, it was stated.

The SEC had allotted the time between 4 pm to 5 pm for people infected by coronavirus to vote, during which only one patient voted in the Valpoi Municipal Council poll.

