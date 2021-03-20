Left Menu

HP Assembly passes Bill giving honorarium to people jailed during National Emergency

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday passed a Bill giving honorarium to people from the state who were imprisoned for social or political reasons during the National Emergency imposed in 1975.Eighty-one beneficiaries, called Loktantra Prahris, have so far been identified and they will be given Rs 8,000 in case of imprisonment up to 15 days.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:32 IST
HP Assembly passes Bill giving honorarium to people jailed during National Emergency
During a discussion on the Bill, Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu suggested that people who were imprisoned during the Emergency for vandalism should not be given the honorarium. Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday passed a bill giving an honorarium to people from the state who were imprisoned for social or political reasons during the National Emergency imposed in 1975.

Eighty-one beneficiaries, called "Loktantra Prahris", have so far been identified and they will be given Rs 8,000 in case of imprisonment up to 15 days. Those who spent over 15 days will be given Rs 12,000, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said introducing the Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahri Samman Bill, 2021. The CM said during the Emergency period from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, several people fought for the protection of fundamental rights and safeguarding democracy. The state government has decided to give an honorarium to those who actively participated in the protection of democracy and went to jails. Spouses of the deceased "Loktantra Prahris" will also be eligible for the honorarium, he added. Thakur said a committee will be constituted to consider the claims of the applicants. A person who has been punished by a court on charges of moral turpitude will be ineligible for the honorarium, he said. During a discussion on the Bill, Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu suggested that people who were imprisoned during the Emergency for vandalism should not be given the honorarium.

Sukhu demanded that the term "Loktantra Prahri" should be changed as it is a wider term that also includes people such as RTI activists and journalists. He also alleged that only people associated with the BJP will be given the honorarium. Thakur replied that the BJP was not in existence in 1975 and people from various ideological backgrounds, including journalists, who raised their voice against it will be given the honorarium, if eligible.

During the period of the Emergency, democracy in our country was crushed, he said, adding that several states such as Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra have enacted similar laws to honour those who spoke up against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

Pakistans first lady Bushra Bibi on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan contracted the virus. Earlier in the day, it was reported that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus and ...

Afghan president appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has made two key Cabinet changes, a move condemned on Saturday as unacceptable by his powerful governing partner, Abdullah Abdullah, at a time when the US is ratcheting up the pressure to reach a peace agreemen...

Bhavani enters semis in National Fencing Championship, Services Kumaresan grabs men's Sabre gold

Indias first fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo CA Bhavani Devi Tamil Nadu, stormed into the semifinals of the Womens Sabre Individual competition in the 31st Senior National Fencing Championships at the Delhi Public School he...

Farmer leader Ugrahan tests positive for coronavirus

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, whose outfit is taking part in the stir against the Centres farm laws, has tested positive for coronavirus.The 75-year-old Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan president was tested for the infection on March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021