Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC has supplied 100 custom-designed Mujib Jackets that will be the attire of dignitaries during Prime Minister Narendra Modis two-day visit to Bangladesh later this month.Mujib Jacket is famed as the signature garment worn by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is called Bangladeshs Father of the Nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:53 IST
Dignitaries to don Khadi Mujib Jackets during PM's visit to Bangladesh

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 100 custom-designed “Mujib Jackets” that will be the attire of dignitaries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bangladesh later this month.

Mujib Jacket is famed as the signature garment worn by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is called Bangladesh's Father of the Nation. ''Khadi, the heritage fabric of India, is all set to catch eyeballs during Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 26 & 27. KVIC has supplied 100 custom-designed Mujib Jackets that will be the attire of dignitaries during the visit of the Prime Minister,'' the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

As Bangladesh celebrates 'Mujib Borsho', the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, had placed an order for 100 Mujib Jackets, ahead of the PM's visit, the statement said. The diplomatic consignment has already been dispatched to Dhaka.

KVIC comes under the administrative control of the MSME ministry.

