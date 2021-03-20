Satish Jarikholi likely to be Cong candidate for Belgaum LS bypoll

Satish Jarikholi likely to be Cong candidate for Belgaum LS bypollPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:57 IST
The Congress in Karnataka is said to have shortlisted the name of its working president Satish Jarkiholi as the candidate for the Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll, with the state party chief on Saturday stating that one name has been recommended to the high command.
''We have recommended one name to the high command,'' state Congress president D K Shivakumar told reporters after a meeting of senior leaders.
To a question about Satish Jarkiholi being the pick, he said the party's decision is based on who is best suited to contest.
At the meeting, the party has also planned its strategy for the April 17 bypolls and distribution of responsibilities.
With one name being recommended, it is almost certain that Satish Jarkiholi will be the candidate from Belgaum, party sources said.
Satish is currently the MLA of the Yamkanmaradi assembly segment.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi of the BJP due to COVID-19 in September last year.
It will be held along with the by-elections to the Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments on April 17, and counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The Congress had recently announced Mallamma, widow of legislator B Narayan Rao who died of COVID-19 in September last year, for Basavakalyan, while Basanagouda Turvihal, who recently joined the party, is its candidate in the Maski segment.
Expressing confidence about winning the three seats, Shivakumar said ''We have faith in voters. They have decided that they need a change.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress does not agree with Shiv Sena's demand for Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, says Nana Patole
Karnataka's Bellandur Lake fire now under control
Names of Congress candidates for seats allotted to it in the alliance will be announced by high command in Delhi: party MP Pradip Bhattacharya.
Grand Alliance comprising Left Front, Congress and ISF announces first list of candidates for Bengal assembly election.
I'm here because of RSS, PM Modi is also proud of it: Karnataka CM slams Congress