Left Menu

Cong's vote share would have increased if it fought Bengal polls alone: Abhijit Mukherjee

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:06 IST
Cong's vote share would have increased if it fought Bengal polls alone: Abhijit Mukherjee
Abhijit, the son of former president Pranab Mukherjee, said that his party has forged an alliance with only the Left Front and not Abbas Siddiqui's ISF. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress's vote share would have increased if it had fought the West Bengal elections without aligning with the Left, former party MP Abhijit Mukherjee said on Saturday.

Abhijit, the son of former president Pranab Mukherjee, said that his party has forged an alliance with only the Left Front and not Abbas Siddiqui's ISF.

''The Congress's vote share would have increased if it fought the elections alone. This is my personal opinion.

However, it is not necessary that the increase in vote share would mean an increase in seats,'' he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme at the Arabinda Stadium here.

''Congress would have been able to fight on more number of seats if it contested the elections without going into any alliance. The chances of winning would have been more. Still, I am hopeful that the alliance will form the next government in West Bengal,'' he added.

The Congress has aligned with the Left Front and ISF for fighting the assembly elections in West Bengal, taking on the ruling TMC and opposition BJP.

Mukherjee's comments come even as the three sides give a final touch to the seat-sharing arrangement.

The Congress got 5.67 per cent votes in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, most of which came from Murshidabad and Malda Dakshin seats where party candidates won.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front got around 7 per cent votes but could not manage to win a single amid a bipolar contest between the BJP (40.64 per cent) and TMC (43.69 per cent). The TMC won 22 seats, while the BJP bagged 18 seats, emerging as the main opposition party in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

Pakistans first lady Bushra Bibi on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan contracted the virus. Earlier in the day, it was reported that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus and ...

Afghan president appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has made two key Cabinet changes, a move condemned on Saturday as unacceptable by his powerful governing partner, Abdullah Abdullah, at a time when the US is ratcheting up the pressure to reach a peace agreemen...

Bhavani enters semis in National Fencing Championship, Services Kumaresan grabs men's Sabre gold

Indias first fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo CA Bhavani Devi Tamil Nadu, stormed into the semifinals of the Womens Sabre Individual competition in the 31st Senior National Fencing Championships at the Delhi Public School he...

Farmer leader Ugrahan tests positive for coronavirus

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, whose outfit is taking part in the stir against the Centres farm laws, has tested positive for coronavirus.The 75-year-old Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan president was tested for the infection on March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021